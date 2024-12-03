Gurugram builders need to expedite structural audit process in city: Admin

Gurugram: In an attempt to ensure the safety of residents in various societies across the district, Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar held a meeting with several builder management teams on Tuesday. During the meeting, he emphasised the need to expedite the structural audit process and directed builders to promptly deposit their share of the audit fees. The Gurugram district administration is expediting the audit process. Builders have been instructed to cooperate fully, ensuring the safety of residents and compliance with guidelines. (Representational Image)

The meeting was attended by Gurugram additional deputy commissioner Hitesh Kumar Meena, district town planner (DTP) RS Bhath and DTP (enforcement) Manish Yadav.

Pointing out that a few builders very often did not cooperate with the administration, Kumar said that a few companies were not showing interest in the audit process and were delaying audit fee payments.

“The structural audit must proceed without delay to identify and rectify any flaws in residential towers,” Kumar said. He instructed all defaulting builders to ensure timely payment of their dues so that repairs can be initiated as needed. The DC also asked for a separate meeting with Resident Welfare Associations that are yet to submit their fees.

The additional deputy commissioner informed those present at the meeting that four agencies have been empanelled for the structural audit by the district administration. Builders may opt for other agencies with prior written consent from the respective RWAs.

DTP Manish Yadav provided updates on the audit’s progress and said that in Phase 1, 15 societies were included, with fees fully deposited by builders. Testing has been completed in 11 societies and repair work has started in two. He said in Phase 2, 23 societies were added, but fees have been deposited for only three. Structural audit fees are still pending for 22 societies at the RWA level and for 20 societies at the builder level.

The district administration is expediting the audit process. Builders have been instructed to cooperate fully, ensuring the safety of residents and compliance with the guidelines. Further reviews and actions will follow to address pending fees and incomplete audits, officials said.