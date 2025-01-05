Menu Explore
Gurugram: CJM orders release of 5 undertrials from Bhondsi district jail

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 05, 2025 06:38 AM IST

Deputy jail superintendent Satyabhan said that the five inmates had no criminal antecedents and they had landed in jail in petty cases of theft and a few other such crimes

Gurugram: The Gurugram civil court chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Ramesh Chander, inspected the Bhondsi district jail on Friday to oversee the arrangements made for the inmates amid the winter season, officials said on Saturday.

Prison officials said that the five inmates during the course of hearings had already pleaded guilty and confessed to their crimes that they committed while promising to lead a life of ideal citizen. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
Prison officials said that the five inmates during the course of hearings had already pleaded guilty and confessed to their crimes that they committed while promising to lead a life of ideal citizen. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The CJM also held a special Lok Adalat in the jail premises and took up 21 matters for hearing. He finally ordered setting free five inmates who were held over petty crimes and had already completed the incarceration period -- more than the maximum punishment for the said crime as per law.

Prison officials said that the five inmates during the course of hearings had already pleaded guilty and confessed to their crimes that they committed while promising to lead a life of ideal citizen.

Deputy jail superintendent Satyabhan (single name) said that the five inmates had no criminal antecedents. They had landed in jail in petty cases of theft and a few other such crimes.

Meanwhile, the CJM directed the prisons officials that required facilities in the winters should be provided to the inmates and their regular health checkup be also conducted.

“The cleanliness of wards should also be ensured,” he said while interacting with the inmates.

Satyabhan said that the CJM was made aware that all necessary actions as per the jail manual were being taken to ensure a proper living condition for the inmates amid winters. “They were being properly taken care of,” he added.

