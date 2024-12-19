Gurugram metro project to be built in two phases, work to start next year

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metro project will be built in two phases and the construction work is likely to begin by the middle of next year, senior Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) officials said on Wednesday. The contract for the general consultant is expected to be allotted by the end of February and the tenders for civil construction will also be floated by February next year, they added. The ₹ 5,452 crore Gurugram metro project will cover a total distance of 28.5 kilometres and have 27 elevated stations. (HT PHOTO)

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited, which opened its office on Monday evening said that it has received eight bids for the tender of general consultant, which is likely to be allotted by February 2025.

GMRL is the special purpose vehicle of the Haryana government which will execute the Gurugram metro extension project form Millennium City Centre metro station to Cyber Hub. The ₹5,452 crore metro project will cover a total distance of 28.5 kilometres and have 27 elevated stations.

“We have received bids from eight companies for the tender of the general consultant, who will execute the entire metro project. This tender and the work is highly technical and complex and the bid will be technically analysed by a team of directors, whom we are hiring soon. The tender will be awarded by the end of February,” said a senior GMRL official, aware of the matter.

According to the GMRL official, the civil construction of the Gurugram metro extension project is likely to take place in two phases, which have been divided into Millennium City Centre upto Sector 9 for the first phase, while the second phase will see construction from Sector 9 to Cyber City. “The two tenders for these projects are likely to be floated by end of February. The metro construction is also likely to begin by middle of next year,” he added.

The authority will also float a tender for hiring a detailed design consultant for the metro depot, which is proposed to be constructed in Sector 33. The depot was earlier proposed to be built in Sector 101 but it has been decided to build it on the government land available in Sector 33.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is scheduled to chair a review meeting of the Gurugram metro extension project on December 24 in the city.