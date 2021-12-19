Gurugram: New inmates at Bhondsi jail to undergo five tests

Authorities at the Bhondsi jail have started getting the new inmates tested for five medical conditions before they are allowed entry into the jail. The officials said along with RT-PCR test for Covid-19 they have decided to get Hepatitis B and C, HIV and urine tests done as the prison department wants to ensure timely treatment of any substance abuse cases or any other ailments.

Muhammad Akil, director general of police (prison), said on Sunday that this is the first time they are conducting these tests and rest of the jails will follow this initiative. “A thorough health check-up of every prisoner is done on the same day of his admission in the prison by the medical officer of prison department. Hepatitis B and C, HIV and urine tests of every newly admitted prisoner are being done to ensure timely treatment of any substance abuse or any other ailment,” he said.

Earlier, the prison department used to conduct only RT-PCR test of an inmate during admission and other tests were conducted during regular health check-ups. Many inmates tested positive for HIV and Hepatitis and got delayed treatment due to late diagnosis, said the officials.

Dr Gaurav Godara, medical officer of Bhondsi jail, said that on an average about 30 fresh inmates are getting admitted daily. “As soon as the inmates are brought to the jail in the evening, we conduct all the prescribed tests these days. The inmates are kept in isolation rooms unless their reports are out, and those who are found fit are sent to the barracks. Some of the tests are conducted through the Civil Hospital in Sector 10,” he said.

The officials said it becomes difficult to diagnose medical issues as many a times inmates do not share their medical problems.

Harinder Singh, jail superintendent, said that if any inmate is found positive for HIV they get their viral load test again and if still they test positive, they are sent for further treatment. “The positive report is only shared with the inmate and not even the family members and the inmate is kept in common barrack,” he said.

Presently, there are about 3,100 inmates lodged at Bhondsi jail, the officials said.