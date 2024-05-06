Gurugram resident duped of 15.50 lakh

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police on Friday booked unidentified people for allegedly posing as policemen and making video calls to a city resident and cheating her of ₹15.50 lakh, police said. The Gurugram Police on Friday booked unidentified people for allegedly posing as policemen and making video calls to a city resident and cheating her of ₹ 15.50 lakh. (Representational Image)

The police have registered a complaint and a total of ₹12.60 lakh in the bank accounts of the suspects and their associates have been frozen. Police officials aware of the matter said that nearly 72% of the cheated amount has been put on hold.

Siddhant Jain, deputy commissioner of police, said that the Cyber Crime department of Gurugram received a complaint through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). “The complainant, who lives in Sector-53, and works in a bank, reported receiving a phone call on May 2, this year. The caller informed her that she had booked a FedEx Express courier to Thailand, containing five passports, three credit cards, and one kilogram of drugs. The call was then transferred to the Mumbai Cyber Cell,” he said.

Jain said she was then coerced into believing that she was involved in money laundering and human trafficking. “She was tricked into transferring ₹18 lakh from her bank account under the pretext of RBI verification. Based on her complaint, an FIR was filed under relevant sections at the cybercrime police station,” he said.

Jain said since January 1, they have registered 398 cybercrime cases and have arrested 455 suspects so far. “Nearly ₹127 crore was defrauded and ₹24 crore has been recovered. Last year, between January and April 30 we had registered 180 cases and had arrested 118 people. ₹71 crore was defrauded and ₹6 crore was recovered,” he said.