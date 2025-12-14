Gurugram: Sector 7 residents raise concern over illegal parking and traffic congestion

Residents of Sector 7 have raised complaints about illegal parking in the area and alleged that roads consistently remained choked, with vehicles being wrongly parked and often obstructing pedestrian movement. Local residents pointed out that the problem is most severe during the early morning and evening hours. (HT)

Traffic officials, however, said that strict measures were being enforced and challans issued for illegal parking to manage the situation.

Harish Sardana, a member of Sector 7 RWA, said: “Illegal parking is steadily increasing in our area. Several households own multiple vehicles but lack adequate parking space within their premises; hence, parking on narrow internal roads — leading to congestion and slower traffic movement.”

Residents claimed that the problem extended beyond internal roads, with vehicles frequently parked outside local shopping complexes and markets, causing heavy traffic congestion on even main roads. “A journey that should take 10 minutes now takes 25 minutes. It has truly become a menace,” said BS Yadav, another member of Sector 7 RWA.

Local residents pointed out that the problem is most severe during the early morning and evening hours. “Due to illegal parking, school buses often get stuck which adds to the morning traffic chaos in the area. It turns into a nonstop honking session every morning, and this has become a daily ordeal,” Sardana said.

“The traffic signal at Sector 4-7-9 Chowk has been non-functional for some time, causing severe congestion. Vehicles are coming from all directions, creating chaos on the roads. This needs to be repaired on priority,” he added.

Satyapal Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (traffic), said: “Gurugram is developing rapidly, and there isn’t enough parking space in the city, which cannot be created overnight. Nearly 1.5 to 2 lakh vehicles enter Gurugram daily from other cities. We are enforcing strict measures and issuing challans for illegal parking to manage the situation.”

Yadav added: “RWAs and housing societies should ensure that designated parking lines are strictly followed, preventing vehicles from crossing them. This will help ease traffic congestion in residential areas. Residents with traffic-related concerns or suggestions can submit them through an online form, which is readily available on our social media platforms and official website.”

Traffic officials reported that 1,70,445 challans were issued in Gurugram for illegal parking from January to November 2025. In addition, at least 16,224 challans were issued in the district between December 1 and 5 alone.

Meanwhile, traffic expert Girish Gupta emphasised the need for stronger public transportation and improved last-mile connectivity in Gurugram. “The city lacks adequate last-mile connectivity, which forces people to rely on private vehicles. In Sector 15, we launched a ‘name and shame’ campaign, posting pictures of incorrectly parked cars, which led to a noticeable reduction in illegal parking,” Gupta said.