Gwalior: 100 university students hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning

As many as 100 students of the Lakshmibai National University of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior were hospitalised after they fell ill allegedly due to food poisoning on Tuesday night, university officials said. Officials said that the students are being treated at Jayarogya Hospital in Gwalior (Representative Photo)

Officials said that the students are being treated at Jayarogya Hospital in Gwalior, where the condition of seven is stated to be critical.

According to the management, the students started falling ill after consuming the lunch (a paneer dish) served at the hostel mess.

“The students were complaining of uneasiness and diarrhoea on Tuesday afternoon, and their condition deteriorated in the evening. Strict action will be taken against those responsible. If necessary, we will even file an FIR (first information report) in the matter,” said Amit Yadav, university registrar.

Jayarogya Hospital superintendent RKS Dhakad said, “The students might have consumed stale or contaminated paneer in the lunch that triggered problems like vomiting and diarrhoea. Doctors are working, and there will be no shortage of anything.”

However, two to three students are being treated in one bed at the hospital due to shortage, he said.

Speaking to the media persons, Gwalior sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vinod Singh said that following complaints of food poisoning, a team of district administration raided the hostel mess and took samples of the food.

“We have taken cognizance of the matter. We have seized all food items from the mess. After the results of the sample, further action will be taken,” added Singh.

