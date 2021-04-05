Gzb:18-year-old woman stabbed multiple times, thrown into Upper Ganga Canal

Ghaziabad: Two men have been arrested after they allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old woman multiple times and threw her into the Upper Ganga Canal in Ghaziabad Monday afternoon. The police, on the basis of the complaint received, registered an FIR and arrested the two suspects. All three are from Pilkhuwa in Hapur district.

The suspects were identified as Aman Malik and his friend Mohammad Shadab. According to the police Malik allegedly brought along the woman – identified as Sakshi (single name) – and Shadab on a single motorcycle to the Masuri in Ghaziabad on Monday. The distance between the canal and the Pilkhuwa is about six-seven kilometres.

The incident took place around 2pm.

“There, Shadab held her hands while Malik stabbed her in order to kill her. He was asking her why she wouldn’t speak to him. She sustained injuries to her hands and back. Thereafter they threw her into the canal. She was saved by several locals,” the complaint given by the woman’s mother alleged.

The FIR was registered under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) against the suspects at Masuri police station in Ghaziabad.

“The victim was friends with the prime suspect (Malik) and had come to the canal area Monday afternoon. Thereafter, the incident took place. She was rushed to a healthcare centre and later referred to the district hospital in Ghaziabad. She is stated to be stable at present,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

Officers said the suspects are in the age group 19-20 years and that the police are questioning them to know.

“Both were arrested after the FIR was registered,” the SP confirmed.