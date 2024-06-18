Haryana chief secretary asks people to take part in Gurugram cleanliness campaign

Haryana chief secretary T V S N Prasad on Monday held a review meeting to assess the special cleanliness campaign that has been launched to ensure waste is cleared from all public and residential spots, officials said adding, that the roadmap and progress report on cleaning Gurugram were discussed at the meeting. Haryana Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad during a review meeting on the special cleanliness campaign with district officials at Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) office on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Prasad said that strategic steps are being taken to enhance the cleanliness of the urban areas of Gurugram. “We are preparing a plan to develop Gurugram into the most beautiful city in Asia with the collaboration of the district administration, MCG, and the public. To implement this initiative, a special cleanliness campaign is also being carried out across the city,” he said.

At the meeting, the chief secretary directed MCG officials to ensure beautification of the city and said it should be their priority to ensure fair treatment for sanitation workers contributing to the cleanliness drive.

“All HCS-level officers have been appointed as nodal officers in all wards to ensure regular cleanliness and contribute to a clean and pleasant ward. Any necessary resources and management required to provide a clean environment to the residents of Gurugram will be promptly addressed by the government,” he said.

Prasad said that efforts are being made under the Disaster Management Act to maintain an efficient system. “The Gurugram administration is taking a leading role in creating a clean environment for the city,” he said.

The chief secretary urged people to contribute to the cleanliness campaign run by the MCG. He said that much of the waste is from construction and demolition activities, which, if not properly managed, causes inconvenience to the public. He added that a system is being implemented to manage the waste and public cooperation is essential for compliance.