Haryana deputy CM PSO’s picture allegedly used to extort money; case filed

A 52-year-old personal security officer (PSO) of the Haryana chief minister alleged that someone is using his name and photograph on a social media platform, and extorting money from his friends and acquaintances. (Representative Photo)

According to him, at least four people have already transferred ₹1.75 lakh to the suspect’s account.

Amid the report, the complainant, Ram Parkash Sangwan, a resident of Charkhi Dadri, reached the Cyber police station West on Friday to register a complaint in this regard and based on his complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered.

He alleged the suspect took his profile picture from his social media account. “The suspect is using my picture on WhatsApp and asking my friends, acquaintances and relatives for money, claiming a medical emergency. The suspect is also sharing a picture of a child in the hospital to gain sympathy,” he said.

Ram Parkash got wind of this fraud when one of his friends informed him that he transferred ₹1 lakh to the account number the suspect had given him. However, Parkash told his friend that he did not made any such request.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that Ram Parkash’s friend told him that he received a request on WhatsApp and transferred the money.

“Later, the complainant found out that somebody had uploaded his picture and on a number and was asking people for money,” he said.

The ACP said that the police have registered a case against an unknown suspect under sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act.

“We are trying to ascertain number of people the suspect has duped. The teams are yet to trace the suspect using the IP address and bank account details. The suspect will be arrested soon,” said Amit Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Cyber police station West.