MP police arrests main accused in NHM paper leak scam from Delhi

The Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday arrested two people said to be the masterminds of the National Health Mission (NHM) contractual staff nursing recruitment paper leak scam, officials said. (ANI Photo)

Police said that the duo identified as Pushkar Pandey and Rajeev Nayan Mishra were arrested from Delhi.

Police said that Pandey is a history-sheeter and is also wanted in an alleged murder case in Prayagraj since 2015, whereas Mishra is a BTech graduate.

Amit Sanghi, superintendent of police, Gwalior, said while Pandey formed a gang and appointed agents for a paper leak scam, Mishra, on the other hand, hacked the system of a private company from Mumbai that was given the job of conducting the exam.

The SP said that the accused were roaming in luxury cars purchased not more than a week ago and were moving from city to city. He said that the police team investigating the matter raided at least 30 cities across India before arresting them in New Delhi on Thursday.

SP Sanghi said that they would interrogate the two on the amount of money involved. He said that the police also recovered documents of 80 candidates who were to appear in the leaked examination. However, they have not been made the accused in the case as a transaction of money has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the police, earlier this week, also busted an interstate gang and arrested eight persons involved in the paper leak from a hotel in the district. The team also recovered exam papers, laptops, mobile phones, and printers from the spot.

The examination papers for recruitment to 2,284 posts of contractual nurses were allegedly leaked on February 7. Officials said 45,000 candidates were to appear for the recruitment examination at centres across the state.

