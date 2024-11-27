Haryana gives nod for clean air project, Gurugram in 1st phase

Gurugram:The Haryana government on Tuesday approved the draft detailed project report for clean air and sustainable development in the state – a project which will be funded by the World Bank, officials said, adding that the Haryana governing committee led by chief secretary Vivek Joshi had approved the project. The Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development is a significant step towards creating a sustainable future, improving air quality in the state and setting a benchmark for other states to follow. (HT PHOTO)

The project will be undertaken over a period of six years with ₹3,600 crore allocated to be spent on the first phase, they said.

The project will adopt a phase-wise approach to address emissions in multiple sectors and in the first phase Gurugram and Faridabad will be the primary focus areas, targeting institutional strengthening, agriculture and household emissions, a government spokesperson said. “Priority clusters across the state will be identified to implement proposed interventions aimed at reducing pollution in agriculture and household sectors,” he added.

The key interventions under the project, cover management of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, the state plans to streamline collection systems, process legacy waste and enhance capacity through training and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Dust emissions will be mitigated through mechanised road sweeping, paving of unpaved roads, and increasing green cover, the authorities outlined.

During the meeting held on Tuesday, Joshi stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination and timely execution to ensure the project’s success. The Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development is a significant step towards creating a sustainable future, improving air quality and setting a benchmark for other states to follow, he said.

Under this project, the spokesperson said that emissions in Gurugram and Faridabad will be addressed through collaboration with road-owning and construction agencies, with measures such as efficient sweeping, road paving, and urban greening initiatives.

In the transport sector, the project will promote the electrification of public buses, incentivize the adoption of electric three-wheelers, and expand charging infrastructure. Efforts will also focus on phasing out old, polluting vehicles through Automated Testing Stations (ATS).

The spokesperson further said that industries will transition to cleaner fuels, such as PNG and CNG, supported by financial incentives for upgrading boilers. Cleaner technologies, including tunnel kilns for brick manufacturing and common boiler systems for textile clusters, will be piloted. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will be supported in installing Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (CEMS).