Haryana govt appoints RS Bhath as nodal officer for enforcement in Gurugram

Gurugram: The Haryana government on Tuesday appointed RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), as the nodal officer for enforcement in Gurugram district to supervise removal of all illegal encroachments in public places which include roads, green belts, markets under GMDA, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) areas in the city.

According to the order issued on Tuesday by additional chief secretary, town and country planning department, Arun Gupta, Bhath will be handling critical violations in both private and government colonies pertaining to building and lay out planning.

“All the officers of HSVP/GMDA/MCG posted at Gurugram in Enforcement Wing and District Town Planner (Enforcement), Gurugram are hereby directed to assist RS Bath, District Town Planner-cum-Nodal Officer for any enforcement exercise while clearing any encroachment in areas falling under their respective jurisdiction,” the order issued by Gupta read.

Speaking to HT, Bhath admitted that the problem of illegal encroachments and construction was a major issue in Gurugram city and it needed joint effort by all the agencies in the city to curb the problem. “All agencies and departments will have to join hands and share information and resources to prevent encroachments and illegal constructions. Action will be taken against violators,” he said.

A GMDA spokesperson, meanwhile, said that several anti-encroachment drives have been recently carried out in the city by the enforcement wing of GMDA, wherein illegal structures, unauthorised inhabitation and encroachments were cleared from master roads, green belts and footpaths at key locations in the city, which included MG Road, Southern Peripheral Road, Sadar Bazaar, Sarasvati Kunj, Rajiv Chowk, Sohna Road, Bus Stand Road, along Medicity Road and other areas.