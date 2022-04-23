Haryana to celebrate 400th Parkash Purb of Guru Teg Bahadur on April 24

The Haryana government is set to host a grand celebration in Panipat on April 24 to mark the 400th Parkash Purb of Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur. This was announced by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at a press conference.

As part of the preparations, a cleanliness drive was carried out in Panipat on Friday to make the city clean and to avoid any inconvenience to the Sangat who will attend the celebrations.

MP Sanjay Bhatia, MLA Mahipal Dhanda, MLA Pramod Vij, and deputy commissioner Sunil Sarwan participated in the drive.

The CMO officials said nearly one lakh people will attend the event. A grand pandal has been planned on two lakh sq-ft on a 25 acre field.

Ahead of the event, a team of the Haryana government visited Amritsar to bring the holy water of the Golden Temple sarovar for the event.

Khattar, his cabinet, leader of Opposition, leaders of all political parties in state, and Sant Samaj will participate in the event. Sikh musicians, Ragi and Dhadi, from across country will also be present.

The event will be focused on highlighting the teachings of Guru Teg Bahadur.