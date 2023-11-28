Hathras Mahotsav to commence on December 15

The week-long Hathras Mahotsav is set to begin on December 15 with a greater variety of events this year. Suggestions are being invited to finalise the theme for the festival, and invitations have been extended to known artists from different parts of the nation, according to Jaiveer Singh, the tourism and culture minister of Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. For representation only (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Permission has been received for this weeklong festival comprising art, craft, and cultural presentations, and the state government has given the ‘go-ahead,’ said Jaiveer Singh.

“The local artisans will be given a window to exhibit their art and craft during Hathras Mahotsav,” added Singh, claiming that the five-day Hathras Mahotsav organised in March had been a success.

The minister further said that “The idea behind such occasions is to highlight the variety and diversity of culture, food, dresses, art, and craft that the state of Uttar Pradesh has. The Mahotsav will be an opportunity for artists and artisans of the state to gain exposure for the creation of more jobs in the state.”