Hathras prof held for sexually harassing students denied bail

A fast track court in Hathras denied bail to a senior professor at PC Bagla Degree College, Hathras, who had been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing and blackmailing about a dozen women students, on Wednesday. The court said that the acts of the professor have tarnished the reputation of a teacher, thus he is not entitled to the bail sought. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“The court rejected the bail application holding that such an act by him has brought a bad name to the profession of a teacher,” stated Mukesh Chaudhary, additional district government counsel.

Prof Rajneesh Kumar, 59, was accused of sexually exploiting around a dozen women students for around two decades with impunity. Kumar is also accused of recording and leaking 59 obscene videos online, according to the police.

The police said Kumar allegedly installed a special software on his phone and laptop, which helped him record videos in the background. According to the police, he would gift expensive items to female students to gain their trust and then sexually exploit them in his office while also secretly recording intimate moments.

The victims remained unaware of the recordings until they were used later to blackmail them. Even after the students graduated, he allegedly continued to threaten and exploit them, the police said.

The FIR against Kumar was registered in March after the UP State Women’s Commission received a complaint from an anonymous victim, addressed to the prime minister, Uttar Pradesh chief minister, and other authorities. The complaint contained 12 explicit photos, wherein Kumar was seen behaving indecently with female students.

Hathras police arrested Kumar from Prayagraj on March 19.