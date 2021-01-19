Hawaldar booked for attempted suicide at police station in Pune

PUNE: A hawaldar of Pimpri-Chinchwad police was booked for attempted suicide over a fight he had with his sub-inspector (PSI) partner.

The accused is posted at Dighi police station of Pimpri-Chinchwad police and had been in a relationship with a PSI-level officer for the past year and a half.

However, over differences between them, the two had been fighting for the past few weeks. On January 1, the man threatened to kill the PSI, and jumped off the first-floor terrace of the police station building.

He survived the fall and was admitted to a hospital for his injuries.

The events were witnessed by police sub-inspector Bhagwat Tarange of Dighi police station who later lodged a complaint.

A case under Sections 309 (attempted suicide) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Dighi police station. Assistant police inspector A Khatal of Dighi police station is investigating the case.