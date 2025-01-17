HC asks for report on violations in DLF

Gurugram: The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the department of town and country planning (DTCP) whether violations in residential houses in DLF phases one to five are compoundable and submit a report on the same in the next hearing on January 23. The court issued these directions on Wednesday while hearing a petition pertaining to building and urban planning violations in residential areas of DLF phases one to five. The department of town and country planning has issued 300 fresh show cause notices to property owners in DLF phase-3 for illegal constructions, violations and allowing illegal commercial establishments. (HT PHOTO)

DTCP officials said that during the hearing on Wednesday, the bench of Justice Suresh Thakur and Justice Vikas Suri asked the department to find out whether illegal constructions surveyed in DLF phases one to five fall under the compounding rules.

The department of town and country planning in the last two months conducted a survey in DLF areas on the directions of the court and had submitted a report in which it is mentioned that 4,183 houses were found with building plan violations, operating commercial establishments and other similar issues.

A senior DTCP official, on condition of anonymity, said that the high court has asked the department to submit further details regarding the violations and also the action taken report against the violators. “We have submitted the status report and the high court has sought further details which we will submit,” he said.

The next date of hearing the matter is January 23.

The senior DTCP official also said that they had submitted to the high court that after notices were issued to the property owners regarding illegal construction and commercial activities in residential houses, several owners approached the local court and obtained a stay in the matter as a result of which the department could not take further action.

“We have brought to the notice of court that out of 227 court cases in DLF alone, the property owners have managed to get stays in 167 cases as a result of which the department cannot act against them,” the senior DTCP official said.

Following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the department has issued notices to 1,438 property owners and action is continuing against the violators. “We will continue to take action against the violators according to the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement.