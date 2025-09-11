HC grants bail to Azam Khan in Dungarpur ‘forced eviction’ case

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a case in which residents of Rampur’s Dungarpur colony were allegedly evicted forcefully. Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (Sourced)

Justice Sameer Jain allowed the bail in the appeal filed by senior SP leader against his conviction and 10-year sentence given by an MP/MLA court in Rampur.

Barkat Ali, a contractor, who was also convicted in the case, had also filed a criminal appeal in the Allahabad High Court. Ali was also granted bail by the court.

The high court on August 9 had reserved the order in the petition of both Azam Khan and Barkat Ali.

On May 30, 2024, MP-MLA Court at Rampur had sentenced Azam Khan to 10 years imprisonment. Azam Khan challenged the sentence given by the MP/MLA Court in the Allahabad High Court by filing this criminal appeal.

In the Dungarpur case, a person named Abrar had filed a case against three people including Azam Khan, retired circle officer (CO) of police - Ale Hasan Khan and contractor Barkat Ali in police station - Ganj of Rampur in August 2019.

According to the complainant Abrar, in December 2016, Azam Khan, retired CO Ale Hasan Khan and Barkat Ali had beaten him up. They also vandalized his house and threatened to kill him. Along with this, his house was also demolished.

In December 2019, Abrar had filed an FIR in this regard at Ganj police station of Rampur district.

In this case, the MP/MLA Special Court had sentenced Azam Khan to 10 years and Barkat Ali to 7 years in prison.