The Jharkhand High Court (HC) granted anticipatory bail to the two accused - the former West Singhbhum civil surgeon-cum-chief medical officer (CMO) and the MO in-charge of the blood bank in Chaibasa Sadar Hospital (CSH) - in the HIV-infected blood transfusion to five children on October 18, 2025, which was confirmed after comprehensive tests by a state-level team on October 25, 2025, a lawyer close to the development said on Friday. HC grants bail to two docs in HIV+ blood transfusion to thalassemic kids

“The single bench of Justice SK Dwivedi granted anticipatory bail to then civil surgeon-cum-CMO Dr Sushanto Kumar Majhi and MO in-charge of CSH blood bank Dr Dinesh Chandra Sawaiyan on the condition of cooperating with the ongoing investigation in the case,” Harshit Sahai, lawyer representing the two doctors, told the media on Friday.

An FIR was registered against these two doctors and lab technician Manoj Prasad in Chaibasa Sadar Hospital on February 6, 2026 in compliance with the HC order.

The lower court had rejected the anticipatory bail applications by these two doctors on May 30, 2026. With the latest HC order, the police cannot take any coercive action or arrest the two doctors now.