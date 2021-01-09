HC to hear plea on alleged overcharging of colour coded fuel stickers

The Delhi High Court on Friday said that it will hear in February, a plea by the President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, Anil Kumar, alleging that the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) were overcharging for the colour coded fuel stickers and High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) that have been made mandatory for vehicles in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh was informed by advocate Sohail Dutt that the matter is pending in the Supreme Court. However, the claim was disputed by advocate Sunil Fernandes for the petitioner who contended that the present matter had nothing to do with the apex court.

He urged the court to at least direct the petitioners to file their reply to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The court posted the matter for further hearing on February 12.

During the hearing Kumar’s plea was opposed by senior advocate Salman Khurshid, who appeared for the manufacturers, putting two fellow congressmen against each other.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma for the Dehi government told the court that these are statutory schemes and have to be adhered to so that the public is to be benefitted. He said that there is an impression that the citizens of Delhi are in some sort of fear. But there is nothing of that sort.

According to the plea, the manner in which the Delhi government was implementing Supreme Court orders for HSRP and colour coded fuel stickers would lead to a loss of around ₹342 crore to the people of the national capital. It said that the notified fee for a colour coded sticker is ₹12.15 and for a complete HSRP set, including the sticker, it is ₹213.24.

However, the OEMs were charging customers ₹141.60 (tax not included) and ₹991.20 for the sticker and the HSRP set, respectively, the petition has claimed.

It has further claimed that there was a “probable collusion” between OEMs and Delhi government as the latter has commenced a city-wide drive to challan vehicles not having the sticker or the HSRP and the fine amount of ₹5,500 has created a “fear psychosis” in people in the national capital region who are scrambling to get the sticker and HSRP.