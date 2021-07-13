HC pulls up Delhi govt over delay in setting up Covid care centre inside JNU

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday pulled up the city government over the delay in setting up a Covid-19 care centre at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), despite the varsity earmarking an area in the campus for the same.

Justice Rekha Palli said that the Delhi government “cannot be wasting time like this” when the cases are low and should have set up the Covid-19 care centre long back.

Delhi government’s additional standing counsel Rizwan told the court that the proposal has been sent to the health department and sought two weeks to complete the process. “We have already sent the proposal on June 11. Give me just two weeks, most probably the approval will be given,” he said.

However, this did not go down well with the court which remarked, “What do you mean by most probably? What is the Delhi government doing? When things are in bad shape, then you land in soup and start blaming left, right and centre.”

The court also noted that no response has been received despite the proposal being sent a month ago.

“How much time does it take? If they can’t do it in one month, then they don’t know how to move?” Justice Palli said.

It granted two weeks to the Delhi government to finalise the proposal and set up a Covid-19 facility at the campus after petitioners -- JNU Teachers Association, JNU Students Association and two faculty members – moved court in May this year seeking direction to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic situation at the varsity.

On Monday, the petitioners, represented by advocate Abhik Chimni, contended that despite submitting a proposal for the creation of a Covid care facility and generation of oxygen within the campus, they received no response from the administration, and accused it of “dereliction of duty”.

Central government standing counsel Monika Arora, appearing for JNU, submitted a status report saying that pursuant to the earlier orders of the court in May, the university administration had held various meeting with the sub-divisional magistrate, Vasant Vihar, for setting up the facility.

She said that JNU has designated an area at Sabarmati dormitory, adding that the varsity would ensure water and electricity supply to the facility.

The matter will now be heard on August 13.

On May 11, the high court rapped JNU for “apathy” as well as lack of “swiftness and alacrity” in responding to requests by students and faculty to set up the Covid care and oxygen production facilities on the campus.