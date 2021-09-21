HC stays cutting of trees in Rupnagar, Hoshiarpur

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed the cutting of Khair trees in three gram panchayats of Rupnagar and Hoshiarpur. The order came on the plea of advocate HC Arora seeking intervention against auction notices that the three gram panchayats had issued for the sale of these Khair trees.

The three panchayats are Sabor and Jatoli in Nurpur Bedi block in Rupnagar and Dulmiwal in Dasuya block of Hoshiarpur. According to the plea, 5,375 Kher trees are to be sold in Sabor, 2,703 trees in Jatoli and 198 in Dulmiwal. The auction was to take place on September 22 in the Rupnagar block and September 30 for Dasuya block.

Arora had argued that gram panchayats had ordered the trees to be cut and sold without any justification and without any concrete plan to plant substitute trees in their place.

There is no transparency in the procedure of considering and approving the proposal for auctioning the trees, it was claimed adding that in the recent past there has been a considerable increase in the number of auctions of trees being ordered by the gram panchayats, with the result that the forest cover in the state is depleting.

Taking note of the submissions, the high court has sought response from all concerned, including the state government and ordered that trees be cut after taking permission from the court.