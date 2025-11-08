Headless body found two days ago still not identified, police expand probe with seven teams

Noida: The woman whose headless body was found in a drain in Sector 108 on Thursday remains unidentified even after more than 36 hours of investigation. The body was found in a drain in Sector 108 on Thursday (File photo)

Police said they are scanning nearby CCTV footage, using electronic surveillance, forensic evidence and gathering manual intelligence to identify the body. However, a police officer said they have found some evidence and believe the case will be solved soon.

“We are investigating the case from all angles. No signs of sexual assault have been found yet. The woman is believed to have been killed elsewhere, and the body was dumped in the drain 24 to 48 hours earlier,” said another police officer, requesting anonymity.

The woman, suspected to be in her 30s, was found in an 8-foot drain—about 100 metres from the Sector 82 police outpost—in Sector 108 around 12pm. A passerby spotted the floating body and the police were informed. No personal belongings were found nearby.

A probe was launched and three police teams were formed on Thursday. “On Friday, four more teams were formed to investigate the case thoroughly. Our investigation is moving in all possible directions,” said Noida DCP Yamuna Prasad, adding, “It is too early to reach a conclusion, so our investigation remains open-ended.”

Officials said it is not yet known whether the woman was married or unmarried, as her head has not been recovered. Her face and hands were severed, and her clothes removed—likely to prevent identification and delay the investigation.

“After 72 hours of non-identification, her post-mortem will be conducted,” said Jitendra Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sector 39.

The spot where the body was found is barely 100 metres from the Sector 82 police outpost and about a kilometre from the Noida Police Commissionerate. One side of the drain borders the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway while the other is lined with upscale high-rises. Police suspect the body was dumped at night when traffic was low, as there are no shops nearby.

Police are checking missing persons reports for women across all police stations in Noida and surrounding districts.