IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Health care workers in Delhi who skip vaccine shot to be allotted another slot
HT Image
HT Image
others

Health care workers in Delhi who skip vaccine shot to be allotted another slot

New Delhi: Health care workers in Delhi who do not receive a Covid-19 vaccine shot despite being registered to get a dose will be allotted another slot, senior government officials said, as the administration looks to build confidence and minimise purported hesitancy among residents of the national capital
READ FULL STORY
By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST

New Delhi: Health care workers in Delhi who do not receive a Covid-19 vaccine shot despite being registered to get a dose will be allotted another slot, senior government officials said, as the administration looks to build confidence and minimise purported hesitancy among residents of the national capital.

“We have to work on building confidence. Those who do not turn up at vaccine centres in the first phase despite being registered will get another slot. However, we are yet to decide whether that window for healthcare workers should be accommodated before vaccination starts for frontline workers or after that,” said a senior official in the Delhi government who did not wish to be identified.

The official, who asked not to be named, said a health care worker’s name would be removed from the priority list, if they miss the second slot.

With the vaccination drive launched on Saturday, around 8,100 healthcare workers in Delhi were slotted for the first day of the jabs. However, of these, just 4,319 (around 53%) turned up at the 81 vaccine centres in the Capital. Around 240,000 healthcare workers in Delhi have been registered for the first phase of the drive, which will resume from Monday.

“The turnout figure in Delhi for the first day is at par with the rest of India. But the number is likely to increase in the days to come. The government is making its best efforts to ensure that,” Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain said in a press conference on Sunday.

According to data compiled from states by HT, 200,297 people across the country were vaccinated on Saturday, against an estimated 300,000 who were slated to receive their first dose of either the Covishield or Covaxin jab.

After healthcare workers, the vaccine will be given to front line workers, which include police officers, fire officials, home guards, sanitation employees, school teachers and employees of several agencies and departments that were engaged in Covid-19 management. Delhi has an estimated 600,000 front line workers, and the registration process for this category is underway.

The government will this week intensify its awareness drive to allay concerns regarding vaccination, said a second senior government official.

“Starting Sunday, all registered vaccine candidates will get a call from the district surveillance teams. The caller will try to engage with the candidate over potential risks, concerns and try to allay fears, if any.”

Currently, candidates receive text messages informing them of the date and time of the scheduled vaccination, as well as the location of the respective centre.

The second official said the government has also asked agencies and departments to start conducting group-counselling for their staff – largely frontline workers — to ensure they are ready to receive the vaccine when their turn arrives.

A senior doctor from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), who asked not to be named, said, “There are some who are extremely excited about the vaccination drive. However, some others would like to wait and see what happens, and some who prefer to avoid getting immunised at the moment. The fears especially revolve around potential adverse effects — both short and long-term.”

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 51 instances of minor adverse reactions such as mild fever, rashes and swelling at the site of injection, while one recipient — an AIIMS staffer — suffered a severe allergic reaction, or anaphylaxis, after receiving a dose of Covaxin. The staffer was admitted to hospital on Saturday, and discharged on Sunday, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria confirmed.

Dr Suneela Garg, professor of community medicines department at Maulana Azad Medical College, said, “With time, more people will turn up. Efforts are being made on several fronts to ensure confidence building and reduce hesitancy. For counselling drives in the days to come, the government can also take help of people who have been vaccinated and engage them in group discussions with potential candidates.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
others

Civic body polls: AAP to meet state election commissioner over possible misuse of govt machinery

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Chandigarh The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday expressed apprehension of possible misuse of government machinery by the ruling Congress to win the upcoming municipal corporation, municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representation. (HT FILE)
For representation. (HT FILE)
others

Personal finance: Five sections that yield you tax benefits

By Abeer Ray
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Did you know that you could save on taxes by applying for deductions under 14 different sections of the Income Tax Act? If you are yet to invest in a way that would yield you tax concessions, here are the five simplest sections to target.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

One booked for kidnapping minor girl

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:10 PM IST
PUNE The Shivajinagar police have lodged a complaint against an unidentified person for kidnapping a 17-year-old minor victim of flesh trade rescued during a racket busted by the city police recently
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Watch out: Tiny plastic toy freebies may be dangerous for your child

By Pushpa Girimaji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Offering ‘freebies’ to promote a product is an old marketing gimmick
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune district: Nine with mild adverse reaction stable, say officials

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:10 PM IST
PUNE The condition of nine healthcare workers who developed mild Adverse Effects Following Immunization (AEFI) on Saturday is stable and all of them, according to health department officials, are doing “fine” as on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Govt to work on enhance teacher training and cutting dropout rates: Sisodia

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The first seven-day international education conference held by the Delhi government concluded on Sunday with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announcing that moving forward, the state government would work on enhanced teacher training, strengthening school management committees (SMCs), working on an interactive curriculum, and cutting dropout rates
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

246 new Covid-19 cases in Capital — positivity rate hits another low

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Delhi on Sunday recorded 246 new cases of Covid-19 — the lowest since May 9 when 224 new cases were recorded – and eight more deaths, according to the state government’s daily health bulletin
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi’s air improves, mercury set to rise this week

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:07 PM IST
A change in wind direction improved Delhi’s air on Sunday, pulling the air quality index (AQI) from the ‘severe’ to the ‘very poor’ category
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

‘No Car Sunday’ organised in Connaught Place

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Scores of Delhiites, including youngsters, gathered in Connaught Place on Sunday morning, cycling and walking, with a message for people to ditch their private vehicles for a day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Two Rohingya men arrested for living in Delhi ‘illegally’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Spokespersons of the Delhi Police said they have arrested two Rohingya men who had allegedly been living illegally in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar for over two months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

BJP MCD councillor Aarti Yadav joins AAP

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a statement on Sunday said that a current councillor of the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD), Aarti Yadav, has joined the party from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Schools to open classes, labs with masks, sanitisers; private schools to reopen later

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:06 PM IST
New Delhi: From masks, sanitisers, and physical distancing markers to thermal scanners and sensor taps, schools in the national capital have taken several measures to ensure that the return of class 10 and 12 students to the campus after 10 months is smooth and safe
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

DDA asks residents for input on Delhi’s Master Plan 2041

By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST
New Delhi The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has sought suggestions from the public for the city’s new vision document, Master Plan of Delhi-2041
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

AIIMS guard who showed severe allergic reaction to vaccine released from hospital

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST
New Delhi The 22-year-old security guard who was admitted into the intensive care unit (ICU) for severe allergic reaction, or anaphylaxis, after receiving a Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday, was discharged on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Health care workers in Delhi who skip vaccine shot to be allotted another slot

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Health care workers in Delhi who do not receive a Covid-19 vaccine shot despite being registered to get a dose will be allotted another slot, senior government officials said, as the administration looks to build confidence and minimise purported hesitancy among residents of the national capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP