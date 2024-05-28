Heat, humidity and sweat: It’s ‘44.3 degree torture’ in Lucknow

LUCKNOW The state capital recorded its hottest day of the season so far on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 44.3 degrees Celsius, breaking a five-year record for the month. In May 2019, Lucknow had logged a maximum of 44.8 degrees, said the weatherman. A worker sprays water on a monster cooler installed to keep the transformer cool at the GPRA power house in Jankipuram (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The real feel was like 50 degrees due to increased humidity level of 64%, making life difficult for citizens who had been braving the scorching weather since Friday, lamented locals.

“The heat index is a combination of temperature and humidity, which makes people feel that the temperature is much higher than what has been recorded by the IMD. The heat index (the feel of temperature) in Lucknow is in the range of 50 degrees Celsius,” said Mohd Danish, in-charge, Lucknow Met office.

On May 18, Lucknow recorded a maximum of 44.2 degrees. The all-time high in the city for the month was 46.5 degrees recorded on May 31, 1995, and the second highest was 46.2 degrees on May 28, 1966, said Danish.

The weatherman forecast a clear sky for Lucknow with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 44 and 30 degrees, respectively. Warm night conditions were also likely, stated the Met department.

On Monday, Jhansi was the hottest in UP at 48.1 degrees (4.9 degrees above normal). This temperature was the second highest in 40 years. On May 20, 1984, the city recorded a maximum of 48.2 degrees, said the weatherman. This year on May 19, Jhansi’s day temperature soared to 47.2 degrees and the mercury settled at 46.2 degrees the next day.

Likewise, the maximum temperature in Agra soared to 47.8 degrees, which was 5.4 degrees above normal. It was the second highest after 48.5 degrees recorded on May 31, 1994, breaking a 30-year record. This year on May 19, the city recorded a maximum of 47.7 degrees. Kanpur (IAF) sizzled at 47.6 degrees, Orai and Hamirpur at 46.2, Bulandshahr 46, Kanpur City and Etawah at 45 degrees.

ADVICE TO FARMERS

In wake of the heatwave, the UP Council of Agricultural Research issued advisories for farmers to protect their yield and livestock. Wheat and Rabi crop farmers had been asked to keep the moisture content in their soil high and create irrigation schedules favourable to their crop. Farmers were also asked to avoid stubble burning, which is banned, so as not to further damage the soil and create pollution.

HAPLESS CITIZENS

Lucknowites were facing problems due to the scorching weather. “Using public transport as part of daily commute is becoming difficult because of the extreme heat and humidity,” said Suhani Jagdhari, 19, a student.

Homemakers like Aashi Nayyar said stepping out of the house for essentials like groceries or home appliances was difficult during peak hours even as quick commerce platforms didn’t accept all orders amid the extreme weather.

Vinay Kumar Singh, 50, a businessman said: “With the temperature and humidity soaring, the conditions outside are making it difficult to travel.”

“Many people are avoiding travelling on two wheelers due to severe heat and humidity. This is creating traffic jams, especially in areas like Hazratganj,” said Sanjay Gupta, 57, an accountant.

Rajesh Singh, 42, salesperson, said: “Even though people avoid stepping out during the day, power cuts all through the day, especially in the Gomti Nagar area, are making indoor settings unbearable as well.”

RED & ORANGE ALERTS FOR MANY DISTRICTS

The IMD issued a red alert for severe heatwave in 13 districts on Tuesday. These included - Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and nearby places.

An Orange alert was issued for 17 districts, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Sonebahdra, Mirazapur, Chandauli, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Shravasti, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur City, Baghpat, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Etah, Mainpuri and nearby places.

Likewise, yellow alert issued for 27 districts, including Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Farrukhabad, Kannuaj, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Meerut, Kasganj, Hamirpur, Mahoba and adjoining areas.