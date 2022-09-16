Home / Cities / Others / Heavy rain disrupts normal life in Gorakhpur; localities get waterlogged

Heavy rain disrupts normal life in Gorakhpur; localities get waterlogged

Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:15 AM IST

According to official sources, Deoria received maximum rainfall of around 104 mm while Gorakhpur received 20mm and Kushinagar received 4mm of rain.

Apart from Gorakhpur and many other districts of UP, Lucknow too received heavy rain on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/ht)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

Widespread and heavy rainfall in almost all districts of Gorakhpur division disturbed normal life on Thursday.

Waterlogging on roads disrupted traffic movements and many markets had to be closed down due to overflowing drainages.

In the city, residents of various localities were trapped in their houses due to waterlogging and faced problems as rainwater along with drainage water entered into their houses and shops.

Vice chairman of Gorakhpur Development Authority, Prem Shanker Singh and municipal commissioner, Avinash Singh visited various localities near Deoria by-pass, Daudpur and Gita press and instructed the officials to use pumping sets to drain out water.

Many vehicles were stuck in the rain and most of educational institutions remained closed.

Friday, September 16, 2022
