Heavy rain forecast: Be extremely cautious, Maharashtra CM directs authorities

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to be extremely cautious over “expected and unexpected incidents” related to rain for the next five days in the backdrop of heavy rainfall forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Mumbai.

All senior BMC officials need to be on high alert, identify sites with immediate possibility of landslides and shift residents at such areas to safe places. They have also been asked to start construction of retaining walls near landslide-prone sites and forcibly evacuate and rehabilitate people residing in extremely dangerous buildings.

All senior officials will have to ensure that the operation of dewatering through pumps continues even at night, as on most occasions, rain intensifies at night. They have to identify the immediate possibility of landslide-prone sites and make announcements to shift residents to safer places during heavy rain to avoid accidents, CM said. “Forcibly evict the tenants from the C-1 (extremely dangerous) category dilapidated buildings,” he said.

After landslides and waterlogging lead to 31 deaths following heavy rain, CM held a virtual meeting with senior officials from BMC, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada). Expressing grief over the deaths, CM announced financial aid of ₹5 lakh to the victims’ kin.

“Provide funds to Mhada to take up construction work of retaining walls at all landslide-prone identified sites already surveyed and communicated by BMC and Mhada,” Thackeray told the collectors.

He directed Tata Power Limited to verify if the foundation of the transmission line towers at Vashi Naka, Banjar Pada and New Bharat Nagar landslide sites are sound on an urgent basis and ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, Mumbai suburbs guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray directed BMC to start fever clinics. “Intensify the reach of the fever clinics and start them even at vaccination centres. Increase communication and intensify action against the spread of dengue, malaria and leptospirosis post rain,” he said.