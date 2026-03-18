Amaravati, Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Vijayawada and several regions of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday at the onset of summer, leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in multiple areas in the neighbouring districts. Heavy rain lashes Andhra's Vijayawada, waterlogging, traffic snarls in parts of state

Several localities reported inundated roads and traffic jams following a sudden downpour, affecting vehicular movement and daily activities across affected districts.

"Light thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph and light rainfall are likely at isolated places over Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Annamayya and Sri Sathya Sai districts within the next three hours," said the Met Department release issued on Wednesday evening.

It predicted that light to moderate rain, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds across parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next three days.

According to the Meteorological department, a trough extending from the Gulf of Mannar to South Interior Karnataka across interior Tamil Nadu at about 0.9 km above mean sea level is persisting, influencing weather conditions.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places, with gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph across several regions, it said.

The Met department said that North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few to many places over the next three days, with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Similarly, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers at several places, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph at isolated places.

In Rayalaseema, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few to many places during the period, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds expected.

The Met department noted that maximum temperatures in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to decrease gradually by a maximum of four degrees Celsius over the next three days, with no significant change thereafter.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in several districts and advised people to remain alert.

"Moderate to heavy rains accompanied by lightning are likely in West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Krishna and Prakasam districts, while moderate rains are expected in Konaseema, Sri Sathya Sai and Nandyal districts," said SDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain.

The SDMA further said that due to the influence of a trough and south-westerly winds, light to moderate rains accompanied by lightning are likely at several places across multiple districts in the state.

The authority cautioned people against standing under trees during thunderstorms and urged them to take necessary precautions during lightning activity.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.