Heavy rain, strong wind across UP in next 48 hrs, says IMD

Lucknow: Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms is expected to cover most parts of Uttar Pradesh in the next 48 hours,, according to the Indian Metrological Department forecast (IMD) issued on Friday.

“Districts of Uttar Pradesh will experience scattered rainfall on Saturday, followed by widespread rainfall on Sunday. The heavy rain is expected to continue till Tuesday,” reads the IMD forecast. The rain forecast is part of the south-west monsoon which has dwindled across north India in the past 25 days. In Uttar Pradesh, as many 25 districts, including state capital Lucknow, have recorded less than normal rainfall during this period.

“The monsoon has resumed in the state since last week but has not gain strength which has resulted in less than normal rain fall in many districts. It is expected that the monsoon will gain strength over the weekend with above average rainfall across Uttar Pradesh,” said state MeT director JP Gupta.

The lack of rainfall and high relative humidity (RH) have made the weather sultry in Uttar Pradesh. Though the mercury hovers around the 40 degree mark, the high RH makes it feel hotter. Even the minimum temperature across UP has been around 28 degree which is four degree above normal.

As per the state MeT data, 47 districts in Uttar Pradesh have recorded less than average rainfall in this monsoon. The state has recorded only 181mm rainfall which is 21% less than the normal 228.9mm rainfall this monsoon season, turning the state into rain deficient. The situation in western UP districts is worse as the region recorded 104 mm rainfall which is 49% less than normal 195.2 mm rainfall.

The scanty rainfall has made farmers in the state worried about their Kharif crop. Paddy, sugarcane and maize are major Kharif crops in the state. These crops have a higher water requirement which is fulfilled by the monsoon. In the absence of sufficient rainfall, the farmers are forced to use pumps for irrigation which increases their cost and cuts into their profit.

“Uttar Pradesh requires at least six to eight days of good rainfall in July to cover the lack of rain this monsoon season. We are hopeful that the state will have at least five days of rain this month which will reduce the deficiency,” said Gupta.