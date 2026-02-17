Campaigning for the forthcoming Urban Body Elections has gathered steam in Dhanbad, with senior political leaders fanning out across key localities to canvass support for their respective mayoral candidates. Heavyweights hit campaign trail as Dhanbad urban polls gather momentum

Aditya Sahu, state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), campaigned in favour of party-backed candidate Sanjeev Agarwal, while Jharkhand minister Hafijul Ansari sought votes for former mayor and JMM-supported candidate Chandrashekhar Agarwal.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Dhanbad, Sahu warned that the party would not tolerate indiscipline during the civic polls. “Any party worker contesting against officially supported candidates will face strict disciplinary action. Such acts will be treated as clear anti-party activities,” Sahu said, adding that the party was closely monitoring the situation.

He reiterated that Sanjeev Agarwal, a state executive committee member, was BJP’s officially supported nominee for the mayoral post and expressed confidence of a decisive victory.

In a significant development, the BJP has served show-cause notices to three leaders for contesting the mayoral election despite the party’s declared support for Agarwal. Those issued notices include former BJP MLA from Jharia Sanjeev Singh, former state executive committee member Mukesh Pandey and Bhrigunath Bhagat. Sahu confirmed that the leaders have been asked to explain their position through the proper party forum.

Targeting the ruling alliance of the Indian National Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Sahu alleged corruption, rising crime and administrative instability in the state. “Law-and-order concerns and incidents of extortion have created an atmosphere of fear in several regions,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Ansari intensified campaigning in Wasseypur, Jharia Shah Nagar and other areas in support of Chandrashekhar Agarwal. Accompanied by Tundi MLA and former Rural Development Minister Mathura Prasad Mahto, he highlighted Agarwal’s previous tenure as Mayor.

“We are campaigning for JMM-backed Chandrashekhar Agarwal who, during his last tenure, worked for the development of Dhanbad on all fronts—be it roads, water supply or other civic issues,” Ansari told the media, adding that the candidate had worked across communities and was committed to inclusive development