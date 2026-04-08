Shimla, The Himachal Pradesh government is actively promoting the expansion of the City Gas Distribution network to reduce dependence on LPG and to ensure wider access to piped natural gas , officials said on Wednesday. Himachal: Additional chief secy reviews progress of gas distribution network

Presiding over a meeting to review the expansion and to address the challenges being faced by the four CGD companies operating in the state, Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, R D Nazeem, said that this system provides a cleaner, safer and more cost-effective alternative to LPG.

He highlighted that the CGD network was an interconnected system of underground pipelines that supplies natural gas directly to households, commercial establishments and industries, a statement issued here said.

As part of this initiative, pipeline infrastructure has already been laid in around 13,000 households in Una district, with nearly 6,000 consumers currently using natural gas for cooking purposes.

He stated that, however, CGD companies have been facing certain challenges in expanding the network. To address these issues, the state government issued a notification in March, 2026, simplifying the land purchase process under Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Land Reforms Act.

Under the revised procedure, CGD applicants would now submit their applications directly to the director of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, along with necessary documents, and the director would forward the case to the administrative department, which would then send it to the Revenue Department for approval.

Nazeem further noted that, according to the notification, CGD companies would be required to furnish bank guarantees to the Public Works Department for undertaking work on government land or properties. They must carry out excavation and restoration work on such land to the satisfaction of the concerned departments or local bodies.

He informed that all concerned departments and agencies have been directed to grant necessary approvals within seven days of receiving applications from CGD companies. In case of no response within the stipulated period, the approval will be deemed granted automatically.

Nazeem directed all concerned departments to take immediate action on pending applications of CGD companies and ensure timely approvals as per the laid-down norms. He also directed representatives of CGD companies to proactively engage with concerned departmental officials to expedite clearances.

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