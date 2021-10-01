Himachal board to hold first-term exam for Classes 9 to 12 by October-end

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has notified the term-based examination of secondary classes in the academic session 2021-22 as envisaged in the National Education Policy.

Board secretary Akshey Sood said the syllabus of Classes 9 to 12 has been bifurcated into two parts.

Also read: ‘Stubborn’ Amarinder Singh thought he does not need advice: Harish Rawat

According to the notification issued on September 29, the first term exam will be conducted in the last week of this month based on 50% of the syllabus prescribed for the term.

The paper will have questions of different formats, such as multiple choice questions, case based, assertion, reasoning, situation based, short answer and long question type.

The board will provide question papers for the first term and the duration of the test will be three hours.

The first term exams of Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted by the HPBOSE. Marks obtained will be uploaded on the board’s portal and will be added to the final overall result at the end of the assessment year.

Year-end exam to be offline if situation conducive

The year-end exam will be held in March-April 2022 based on the portion of the syllabus prescribed for the second term exam to be conducted offline at designated exam centres/schools if the situation will be conducive to hold exams.

Sood said the pattern of exam shall be the same for both terms.

Matriculation and Class 12 second term marks will be added to the final overall result.

Internal assessment based on four tests

For internal assessment, four periodic tests will be conducted throughout the year (two in each term) on the pattern similar to the term exam and year-end summative exam.

Multiple assessment of the candidate will be done on the basis of oral test, quiz, class discussion, communication skills, linguistic skills and thinking skills that will be recorded. Candidates will be assessed on the basis of attendance, sincerity, behaviour, values, cleanliness, yoga, sports, cultural activities, health and environment awareness.

The maximum weightage for internal assessment is 20 marks each for all subjects.