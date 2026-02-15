Mandi , With the Budget session commencing on Monday, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri will inaugurate the seven-day-long International Shivratri fair here, instead of the chief minister as is the tradition, officials said on Sunday. Himachal Deputy CM to inaugurate International Shivratri fair in Mandi

During a recent press conference, Deputy Commissioner Mandi Apoorv Devgan had said the fair was likely to be inaugurated Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. However, officials later confirmed that the deputy chief minister would preside over the inaugural ceremony.

The first day of three-day Budget session coincides with the beginning of the fair on Monday.

The Shivratri fair, which began in 1527 during the reign of the then ruler of the erstwhile Mandi estate, has entered its 500th year, making it historically significant. Initially a local fair, it was declared a state-level event after the formation of Himachal Pradesh and was later accorded international status by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

As per tradition, the chief minister inaugurates the fair while the governor attends the closing ceremony.

People from different regions carry palanquins of their local deities, around 200 in total, as part of the fair.

In 2003, the fair was inaugurated by the Mandi deputy commissioner, as the government had not been formed.

In 2007, it was inaugurated by then Member of Parliament, Pratibha Singh.

People of the state, especially the Dev Samaj an umbrella term for people who believe in their respective local hill gods and goddesses have expressed displeasure in the past when chief ministers have skipped the fair. They say if gods can make time for the fair, so can elected representatives.

Some members of the Dev Samaj said that if political leaders are unable to attend, a religious figure should be invited to inaugurate the fair instead.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.