Himachal logs 215 Covid new infections, 1 casualty

Himachal Pradesh recorded 215 fresh Covid-19 infections on Saturday, taking the state’s tally to 2,14,408 while the death toll mounted to 3,593 after one patient succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 62 were reported in Kangra, 55 in Mandi, 33in Shimla, 24 in Hamirpur, 13 in Bilaspur, eight in Solan, five in Chamba, four each in Kinnaur, Kullu and Una, two in Lahaul-Spiti and one in Sirmaur.

Active cases came down to 1,758 while recoveries reached 2,09,039 after 223 people recuperated. Kangra is the worst-hit district since the virus outbreak last year as its total case tally stands at 47,843 followed by Mandi and Shimla districts with 3,00,26 and 26,721 cases, respectively.