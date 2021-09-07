Himachal logs 228 fresh Covid infections

Himachal Pradesh recorded 228 fresh coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 2,14,732, while the death toll mounted to 3,597 after two more patients succumbed.

Of the new cases, 59 were reported in Mandi, 40 in Shimla, 39 in Hamirpur, 31 in Kangra, 25 in Bilaspur, 14 in Chamba, seven in Lahaul-Spiti, five each in Kullu and Una, two in Kinnaur and one in Solan.

Active cases have touched 1,699, while 2,09,417 people have recovered in the state so far. Kangra is the worst-hit district with 47,896 cumulative cases, followed by Mandi and Shimla districts with 30,107 and 26,773 cases, respectively.