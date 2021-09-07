Home / Cities / Others / Himachal logs 228 fresh Covid infections
The Covid death toll mounted to 3,597 after two more patients succumbed to the infection. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
The Covid death toll mounted to 3,597 after two more patients succumbed to the infection. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
others

Himachal logs 228 fresh Covid infections

Active Covid cases have touched 1,699, while 2,09,417 people have recovered in Himachal Pradesh; Kangra remains the worst-hit district with 47,896 cumulative infections registered so far
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 02:43 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh recorded 228 fresh coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 2,14,732, while the death toll mounted to 3,597 after two more patients succumbed.

Of the new cases, 59 were reported in Mandi, 40 in Shimla, 39 in Hamirpur, 31 in Kangra, 25 in Bilaspur, 14 in Chamba, seven in Lahaul-Spiti, five each in Kullu and Una, two in Kinnaur and one in Solan.

Active cases have touched 1,699, while 2,09,417 people have recovered in the state so far. Kangra is the worst-hit district with 47,896 cumulative cases, followed by Mandi and Shimla districts with 30,107 and 26,773 cases, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.