Home / Cities / Others / Himachal logs 256 Covid infections, two deaths
The active Covid infections have climbed to 1,727, while recoveries reached 2,02,060 after 137 people recuperated. (Representative Image/HT File)
The active Covid infections have climbed to 1,727, while recoveries reached 2,02,060 after 137 people recuperated. (Representative Image/HT File)
others

Himachal logs 256 Covid infections, two deaths

Around 68 Covid infections were reported in Chamba, 60 in Mandi, 43 in Kangra, 24 in Hamirpur, 18 in Bilaspur, 10 in Lahaul-Spiti, nine in Solan, eight Una, five in Kullu and four in Kinnaur.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 01:52 AM IST

Himachal on Thursday recorded 256 fresh Covid cases, taking the state’s tally to 2,07,344, while death toll mounted to 3,517 after two patients succumbed to the contagion.

Around 68 infections were reported in Chamba, 60 in Mandi, 43 in Kangra, 24 in Hamirpur, 18 in Bilaspur, 10 in Lahaul-Spiti, nine in Solan, eight Una, five in Kullu and four in Kinnaur.

The active infections have climbed to 1,727, while recoveries reached 2,02,060 after 137 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 46,567 cases followed by Mandi (28,314), Shimla (25,850), Solan (22,447), Sirmaur (15,377), Hamirpur (14,670), Una (13,478), Bilaspur (12,970), Chamba (12,364), Kullu (9,204), Kinnaur (3,323) and Lahaul-Spiti (2,780).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.