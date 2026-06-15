Shimla, With a large number of tourists thronging hill destinations to escape the heat in the plains, several key routes in Himachal Pradesh witnessed traffic jams lasting for hours over the weekend, forcing some to abandon their travel plans and return. Himachal weekend rush: Travellers stuck for hours slam tourist fees in 'absence' of traffic management

The traffic system collapsed on the about 22-kilometre Khajjiar-Dalhousie route on Sunday with long queues of vehicles on the Lakarmandi route. Hundreds of tourists were stranded in the congestion for several hours.

Lakarmandi is a high-altitude mountain pass and key intersection in the Chamba district.

The route passing through the scenic region goes from Dalhousie to Khajjar widely known as the "mini-Switzerland of India". In the absence of traffic, it takes about a hour to complete the journey.

People caught in the jam questioned the administration's rationale behind collecting various fees from tourists when even efficient traffic management can not be ensured in return.

Angry tourists from Bihar and Banaras said they were stuck in a jam for four hours, the authorities were "missing" and despite the huge influx of crowds every tourist season, there appears to be "no concrete plan for traffic management".

"We have spent so much money on this trip, but there are no toilets or water available and now, police have been deployed to regulate traffic," Vasundhra, a tourist from Bihar, said.

Locals pointed out that the volume of vehicles on the Dalhousie-Khajjiar route rises steadily during the tourist season; yet, parking and traffic management facilities have not expanded proportionately. This is why prolonged traffic jams have become a common occurrence every season, they said.

Tourists and locals urged the administration to devise a long-term solutions such as deploying additional police forces, implementing a better traffic plan and improving parking arrangements to ensure smooth flow of vehicles.

The picturesque journey from Dharamshala to Upper Dharamshala in the Kangra district, once a pleasant 15-minute drive through the hills, was also fraught with jams over the weekend.

The worsening gridlock has created alarming situations for emergency services. Ambulances transporting critically ill patients often find themselves trapped in bumper-to-bumper traffic, while government officials, school buses or vehicles and daily commuters face significant delays.

Locals said frustration among motorists frequently leads to heated arguments and, at times, physical altercations on congested roads.

"Unless the number of vehicles entering Upper Dharamshala is regulated, the situation will only worsen. Visitors are avoiding the area because of the congestion, and local businesses are suffering," Nilofer, a shopkeeper in McLeod Ganj, said.

Similarly, local transporter Abhay Dev said, "Many tourists are now reluctant to book trips to McLeod Ganj because they know they may spend hours stuck in traffic. This is directly affecting our livelihoods."

Dharamshala and McLeod Ganj attract thousands of domestic and international visitors every year, including pilgrims, spiritual seekers, trekkers, and tourists drawn by the presence of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and the scenic beauty of the Dhauladhar mountains.

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