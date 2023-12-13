Hi-tech barracks for RPF ahead of Mahakumbh 2025

Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 are underway as the railways plan to construct state-of-the-art barracks with modern facilities for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Prayagraj Junction, as well as Naini, Chheoki and Subedarganj railway stations. For Representation only (AFP)

With millions of devotees expected to arrive in Prayagraj via trains during Mahakumbh 2025, the railways are focusing on security measures for the large influx of pilgrims. RPF personnel from various zones will be deployed to ensure the safety of passengers and maintain security during the religious fair. Plans initially included barracks only at Prayagraj Junction, but now similar facilities will be constructed at Subedarganj, Naini and Chheoki railway stations.

These hi-tech barracks will be situated behind the railway station premises, providing accommodation for RPF personnel arriving from different zones. The budget for the Prayagraj Junction barracks has already been allocated, and similar facilities, albeit smaller, will be built at the other three railway stations in the district.

These barracks will be equipped with modern amenities, including three stories with rooms, large halls, modern kitchens, dining halls, entertainment rooms and gyms for the comfort and well-being of RPF personnel.