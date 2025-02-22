Menu Explore
HT Interview: ‘Participation of citizens will be key in Manesar Municipal Corporation ’

ByLeena Dhankhar
Feb 22, 2025 05:50 AM IST

Yadav’s campaign has resonated with voters annoyed with long-standing civic issues. She believes that Manesar needs an independent voice rather than a party-backed candidate

Gurugram: Independent candidate Dr Inderjit Yadav has emerged as a strong contender for the mayor’s post in the Manesar Municipal Corporation (MCM), drawing support from both villages and urban societies. Her campaign has resonated with voters annoyed with long-standing civic issues. She believes that Manesar needs an independent voice rather than a party-backed candidate. Edited excerpts:

Dr Inderjeet Yadav, an independent candidate for the mayor’s post in Manesar during the campaign at Fazalwas village in Manesar, on Friday. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT)
Dr Inderjeet Yadav, an independent candidate for the mayor's post in Manesar during the campaign at Fazalwas village in Manesar, on Friday. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT)

Q: Your campaign has seen support from both villagers and urban dwellers in Manesar. What do you think is driving this wave of support?

A: The people of Manesar have been neglected for too long. Whether it’s infrastructure, water supply, waste management, or roads, our basic amenities have deteriorated under party-led administrations. Voters now want a leader who belongs to them—not someone who is here just for power. My work over the years has built trust among the people.

Q: Manesar faces sanitation and waste management issues. What steps will you take to improve cleanliness in the city?

A: The condition of sanitation in Manesar is alarming. Overflowing garbage bins, illegal dumping, and clogged drains are major problems that need urgent attention. If elected, I will ensure that waste collection is done on time in every ward, introduce a waste segregation system at the source, and implement a penalty system for illegal dumping.

Q: The Kherki Daula toll is a major cause of traffic congestion. What is your plan to address this issue?

A: The removal of the Kherki Daula toll is one of my top priorities. This toll has been a source of daily traffic chaos for commuters, leading to unnecessary delays and pollution. We will either remove it or get exemption for residents of the area.

Q: The condition of roads in Manesar remains poor, especially in industrial and residential areas. What improvements can residents expect?

A: The poor condition of roads is a reflection of the lack of accountability in previous administrations. Many roads are riddled with potholes, uneven patches, and poor drainage systems, leading to severe waterlogging during rains. If elected, I will ensure that all major roads in residential, industrial, and village areas are properly paved, repaired, and well-lit.

Q: The newly formed Manesar Municipal Corporation (MCM) is holding its first-ever elections. How do you plan to shape the governance of this new civic body?

A: The formation of MCM is an opportunity for better governance in Manesar. We are starting afresh, which means we have a chance to set the right policies from day one. My focus will be on transparency and accountability—every ward should have a direct grievance redressal system, and I will ensure that funds are allocated efficiently and not wasted on unnecessary projects. Citizen participation will be key, and I will introduce public town halls every quarter where residents can raise concerns.

