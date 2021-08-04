Hubby, 25, and in-laws arrested for wife, 18, dying by suicide

PUNE: A man, 25, and his parents were arrested for allegedly driving his wife, 18, to commit suicide within nine months of their marriage in Pune. The man’s wife was found dead in their house on Monday after which her mother, 45, lodged a complaint.

According to Ratnadeep Gaikwad, assistant police inspector (API), Hadapsar police station, the couple got married on November 27, 2020 but it is yet to be verified whether the girl turned 18 before or after the wedding.

API Gaikwad said, “We have asked for the deceased’s birth certificate and other documents for verification. Her parents said they will bring them after her funeral. Her husband and in-laws have been arrested and taken to Yerawada as I was on leave till Monday. I will now be taking their custody for further investigation.”

A case under sections 498(a), 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Hadapsar police station.