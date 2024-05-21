Huge crowd at Padila rally is people’s love & blessings: Pramod Tiwari

Huge crowd that gathered at the joint rally of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Padila in support of INDIA bloc candidate from Phulpur seat, Amarnath Maurya, was in fact the love and blessings of the people on display, senior Congress leader and deputy leader of the Opposition at Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari addressing a press conference on Monday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the media persons on Monday, Tiwari said that there is a wave in favour of INDIA bloc.

Drawing a contrast between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the INDIA bloc, he said the BJP was facing difficulties in gathering people at public meetings conducted by their tall leaders.

“Each single public meeting of INDIA bloc is attracting crowd which equals to two public meetings of the BJP. However, I regret the difficulties which people faced due to uncontrolled crowd at the rally at Padila on Sunday,” Tiwari said.

It is worth mentioning that Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav had to leave the public meeting at Padila in trans-Ganga area on Sunday without addressing the people as the crowd became uncontrollable. Many party workers rushed forward and reached close to the dais despite being urged to calm down and settle down. After a brief discussion Rahul and Akhilesh left the venue without addressing the gathering.

Blaming the BJP for rising prices and corruption, Tiwari said that people were reeling due to these two issues. Rahul Gandhi has learnt about the basic problems of people through his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and has vowed to resolve them.

City president of Congress Pradeep Mishra, general secretary Mukund Tiwari, trans-Ganga president Suresh Yadav, trans-Yamuna president Arun Tiwari, Kishore Varshney, Sanjay Tiwari, Fuzail Hashmi and others were present in the meeting.