Huge turnout at Taj: Access to main mausoleum platform banned till August 15
Access to platform having main mausoleum has been banned at Taj due to unprecedented crowd turnout on Saturday where entry ticket has been waived from August 5 till August 15 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which is being celebrated to mark 75 years of independence.
“We are witnessing a huge turnout these days at monuments in Agra. On Thursday there were about 75,000 visitors at Taj Mahal which posed some threat to safety of visitors climbing on to the main platform at the monument thus we had to take some steps to manage the crowd,” said Rajkumar Patel, the chief superintending archaeologist for Agra Circle of ASI.
“We have stopped public access to main platform having mausoleum at Taj Mahal for three days i.e. from August 13 to August 15,” said Patel.
According to rough estimate, another 70,000 visited Taj Mahal on Sunday. The number was confined due to rains but crowd is expected on Sunday and Monday, he said.
On normal days, tourist both Indian and foreigner had to pay ₹200 extra besides entry ticket if they want access to platform having main mausoleum.
On Friday when entry to Taj Mahal is closed, heavy rush of visitors was witnessed at Agra Fort. Entry to the Fort was stopped for about an hour and was restored only after the visitors inside the fort came out.
Exhibition at Taj Mahal
An exhibition was organized at Taj Mahal on Saturday as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which was inaugurated by woman cricket player Poonam Yadav. She also inaugurated a plastic water bottle crushing machine at Taj Mahal, said Rajkumar Patel, the chief superintending archaeologist for Agra Circle of ASI.
-
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
-
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
-
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
-
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
