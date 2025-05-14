IAF personnel’s son dies due to drowning in Ganga

A 19-year-old son of an Indian Air Force personnel died due to drowning in the Ganga at Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday. The youth had gone to take a dip with his three friends when the incident took place. Water police reached the spot and managed to recover the body with the help of divers and sent it for a postmortem examination, police said. (Pic for representation only)

As per reports, the victim Manshu Yadav, a resident of Chak Mundera area under Dhumanganj police station area, died due to drowning while taking a dip in Sangam. Himanshu had gone to Sangam with his friends on Tuesday morning. He reached Arail Ghat to take a dip but ventured into deep waters and started drowning. His friends raised an alarm but could not save him.

Water police in-charge sub inspector Janardan Sahni, who reached the spot after getting the information, said that after a search, the team of divers managed to find the body. It has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

The deceased’s maternal uncle Krishna Kumar said that Manshu was the eldest among two brothers in the family and was preparing for MBA entrance exam. His father Balwant Yadav is an Indian Air Force personnel posted in Punjab and his mother Manju Devi is a housewife, he added.