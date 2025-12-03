The Indian Air Force (IAF) is said to have conveyed its readiness to support flight operations for extended hours (watch hours) at Darbhanga airport, asking the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to deploy crucial operational staff if flight movements are to be increased beyond the current schedule of 9 am to 5 pm. IAF ‘ready’ for extended watch hour at Darbhanga airport, asks AAI for manpower

IAF’s workforce stationed at Darbhanga is “just adequate” to meet existing operational requirements. To enable additional civil flights, AAI and the state government must ensure sustained deployment of essential ground personnel, according to people familiar with the matter.

For operations proposed between 5pm and 10pm, AAI has been asked to deploy “the entire set of operational personnel,” including firefighters with CFT, meteorology and CNS staff, animal chasers, medical staff, and AAI air traffic controllers. The IAF has agreed to provide the required local familiarisation training to these teams.

The IAF has also pressed for the completion of critical infrastructure to improve night landing and low visibility operations. It has asked AAI to expedite levelling and boundary wall work so that the remaining 600 metres of approach lights—beyond the existing 300 metres—can be installed to utilise the full potential of the airfield.

Meanwhile, Nawal Kishore Bharti, chief engineer at water resources department remained unresponsive when contacted for an update about grant of NoC needed to modify ring embankment for complete execution of approach light and taxi link.