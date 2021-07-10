If voted to power, will give jobs to kin of farm stir casualties: Sukhbir

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday declared that if his party’s alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) came to power in Punjab after the 2022 assembly elections, it would provide government jobs to families of those killed in the farmers’ stir. He also promised free education to their children till post-graduation.

“Over 550 farmers have been martyred in the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws, which has been on for over seven months. Once in power, we will look after these families,” he claimed, adding that farmers camping on the borders of Delhi were facing inclement weather and state repression.

“We are committed to ensuring the farmers get their just dues.Once we are voted to power we will implement the promises made to martyr families in the very first meeting of the state cabinet,” he said, adding that the SAD-BSP government would also ensure free medical insurance of such families.

‘Don’t victimise officers for power shortage’

Responding to Punjab cooperation and jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s statement, where he sought to blame officers for the current power crisis in the state, SAD claimed that this was an attempt to hide chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s failure as the state’s power minister.

SAD Kisan Wing president Sikander Singh Maluka said Randhawa should call a spade a spade. “It does not behove a senior minister to act in such a meek manner and try to hide the truth which is before the people. Amarinder has failed to do his duty as the power minister first by shuttering himself in his farm house and not holding any review meeting of the state electricity utility and then by constantly trooping to Delhi to save his chair. People are suffering due to this.”