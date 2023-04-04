279 students awarded degrees at IGNOU convocation in Lucknow

LUCKNOW The Indira Gandhi National Open University organised its 36th convocation on Monday. In Lucknow, the convocation was organised at the Conference Hall of IGNOU’s regional centre. During the event, 279 out of 3,623 eligible candidates were awarded degrees in person.

On the occasion, Professor Rajesh Singh, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, congratulated the recipients of the degree

Meanwhile, the main function was held at IGNOU, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi, where President of India Droupadi Murmu was the chief guest. She delivered the convocation address while Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan was guest of honour.

Back in Lucknow, Professor Rajesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, who was the guest of honour, delivered the convocation address. He also felicitated 23 people, who contributed to open and distance learning along with five coordinators of IGNOU.

Manorama Singh, senior regional director, IGNOU, regional centre, Lucknow, elaborated on the need and significance of Open and Distance Learning in providing opportunities to millions of students. She added that IGNOU, the largest Open University in the world, has evolved successful models of democratisation of education, training, and capacity building.

She said that in compliance with National Education Policy, IGNOU has started offering channel-based counselling through Swayam Prabha DTH Channel. She informed that IGNOU has been given the responsibility of providing skill-based education to African students under the e-Vidya Bharti Project. Also, the IGNOU regional centre in Lucknow is providing academic counselling to rural development students.

Kirti Vikram Singh, assistant regional director, IGNOU, regional centre, Lucknow, spoke about the initiatives taken by IGNOU for reaching out to rural and remote areas as well as to all disadvantaged sections -- including women, divyang, and minorities. He said that last year, the regional centre successfully enrolled people engaged in beggary, slum dwellers in IGNOU programmes. Members of the Tharu tribe, rural community, and juvenile home inmates were also enrolled for courses.

On the occasion, Professor Rajesh Singh, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, congratulated the recipients of the degree. He said that all recipients have entered a new era where there are immense opportunities, new challenges, and innumerable social and economic complexities which they have to tackle through wisdom, knowledge, and skills that they have acquired during educational training. He encouraged learners to use their knowledge and skills for the development of society.

Besides, Reena Kumari, assistant regional director, presented a report on the ‘Role of Social Media’ in imparting Student Support Services to the learners.