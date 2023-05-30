Environment Week to begin at Prayagraj’s IIIT-A from May 31

A week-long programme will be organised by the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) as part of the Environment Week celebrations, on its Jhalwa campus, from Wednesday. The IIITA campus in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

A campus-level environmental initiative will start from May 31 by downloading the ‘Meri LiFE’ application to come together and unite in the commitment to sustainability.

Anurika Vaish, initiative coordinator, said that the Meri LiFE app is a user-friendly platform to actively participate in the Environment Week observances.

“We will invite everyone to share their photos on the Meri LiFE app, showcasing their dedication to environmental consciousness. By embracing this initiative, we will collectively make a positive impact on our surroundings and create a greener future. This event also brings opportunities for creative expression and practical action,” she said.

The institute will organise an e-slogan and poster competition on World Environment week also. Through this online competition, students will showcase their artistic skills while raising awareness about crucial environmental issues. The winners of the e-slogan and e-poster competitions will be announced on June 9 and June 10, respectively.

On the first day of Environment Week event, every member of IIIT-A fraternity will take the initiative to use their air conditioners at 24°C. By adjusting the temperature to an energy-efficient level, we can collectively save power and contribute to a greener campus. Remember, “Cool and conscious, together we can make a difference,” Vaish said.

Students and residents of IIITA will advocate for the creation of kitchen gardens and terrace gardens at home. By growing our own food, we embrace self-sustainability and contribute to a greener world.

A special recognition event for canteen owners located on the campus will take place in the administrative block auditorium in presence of Prof Mukul Sharad Sutaone, director, IIIT-A. This event aims to celebrate and showcase the efforts of vendors who have actively embraced sustainable practices within their businesses.

In the evening, a plantation drive will be carried out by planting a variety of plants including Tulsi, Geloi, Ashwagandha, aloe vera, and Mint. The plantation drive will commence from the nursery area located on the campus as well as at the director’s residence, symbolising the commitment to a green environment.

On June 2, focus on cleanliness and energy conservation will be laid. Dr Satish Kumar Singh, registrar, will lead a team in cleaning solar energy plants and panels, ensuring maximum efficiency in the institute’s renewable energy systems. In addition, students will advocate taking the stairs instead of elevators, promoting physical fitness and reducing energy consumption.

On June 4, emphasis on the importance of reducing food and water waste in mess facilities. The dean of students’ affairs will appeal to students to serve small portions and avoid wastage. Sunday will also be the last day of submission of entries for the E-poster competition.

On the final day of Environment Week event, on June 5, the director will initiate the day by administering a pledge to make a positive change and then recognising students who won the e-slogan and e-poster competitions as well as the volunteers whose hard efforts led to the smooth and successful completion of the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON