IIIT-Allahabad celebrates 27th foundation day

: The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) celebrated its 27th Foundation Day with great joy and enthusiasm on Tuesday. The celebrations started with the planting of a tree by director professor Mukul Sharad Sutaone on the lawn of the Lecture Theatre, marking the official start of the day. The 27th Foundation Day celebrations underway at IIIT-A in Prayagraj on Tuesday (HT Photo)

Speaking at the main auditorium, prof Sutaone spoke about the need to shape the future with vision and careful planning. He introduced the Institute Development Plan (IDP), focusing on five key areas to help the institute grow and gain global recognition.

The plan includes expanding academic, residential, and environmental infrastructure. It also includes setting up a translational research park to promote innovation, incubation, and leadership.

Prof Sutaone said these steps would help make IIIT-A a centre of academic excellence, research, and international partnerships. He also asked the faculty to use this day as a time to reflect and renew their commitment to the institute’s goals. Earlier in the day, prof Shekhar Verma, dean of IPR, looked back at IIIT-A’s 26 years of progress and achievements.

The event featured motivational talks by prof AK Tripathi from IT-BHU and Swami Achyuta Mohan Das from ISKCON. Prof Pawan Chakraborty, dean of Student Welfare, also spoke about the recent successes of the students.

In the evening, a Kavi Sammelan (poetry session) added a cultural touch to the celebrations. Famous poets such as Vishnu Saxena, Shabeena Adeeb, Dinesh Diggaj, Deepak Danadan,Abhay Nirbheek, and Shailendra Madhur entertained the audience with their powerful and humorous poems. Their performances were met with loud applause and appreciation.

The event ended with a vote of thanks by registrar prof Mandar Subhash Karyakarte. A large number of students, faculty, and guests were present to enjoy the day.