IIRF 2025: BBAU 19th among top central universities, LU 5th among urban state institutions

LUCKNOW Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) has been ranked 19th among the top central universities in India, while the University of Lucknow secured the 5th position nationally in the category of state universities located in urban regions, according to the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2025. BBAU also holds the 33rd rank among the top universities in India according to the NIRF 2024 ranking.

“We are immensely proud to be ranked among the top central universities in India by the IIRF,” said prof Raj Kumar Mittal, vice-chancellor of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in a press release on Sunday.

BBAU has retained its position since last year, underscoring the university’s steadfast commitment to academic excellence, innovative research, and holistic student development. The latest IIRF ranking reflects the consistent efforts of its distinguished faculty, talented students, and strong administrative support, he added.

Prof Mittal added, “It is a collective success that motivates us to further elevate our standards and contribute significantly to nation-building through education and innovation.”

LU spokesperson Dr Durgesh Kumar Srivastava informed that for the first time, publicly funded state universities (excluding medical and technical institutions) have been included in the IIRF rankings. In this newly introduced category, the University of Lucknow has emerged as the top-ranked university in Uttar Pradesh and secured third position nationally, following Panjab University and Andhra University.

The University of Lucknow has excelled across all evaluation parameters, securing an impressive score of 951.62 out of 1000.

LU vice-chancellor, Prof Alok Kumar Rai, said, “This national recognition is a testament to the collective dedication of our faculty, students, and staff. It highlights our consistent commitment to quality education, impactful research, and inclusive academic development. The university remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence and its contribution to India’s higher education landscape.”

The IIRF ranking evaluates institutions based on various parameters, including placement performance, teaching learning resources & pedagogy, research (volume, income and reputation), industry income and integration, placement strategies & support, future orientation, and external perception & international outlook.

